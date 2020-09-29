GLENN LOOS

Glenn Michael Loos
Glenn Michael Loos, 57, of Alexandria, Virginia, died Tuesday September 22, 2020 in Virginia Beach. For 32 years, Glenn worked as an attorney for the Department of Labor in Washington, D.C. Visitation, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 2553 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44904. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Funeral services will be livestreamed online via the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes Facebook Page. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association
may be made through the funeral home. Online condolences: SnyderFuneralHomes.com