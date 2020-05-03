The Washington Post

GLENN MAYNARD (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLENN MAYNARD.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Money and King Funeral Home
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Glenn Russell Maynard  

Beloved husband, Glenn Russell Maynard of Centreville, VA, died on April 28, 2020. He passed due to complications of pneumonia. Glenn was born in Delbarton, WV on January 17, 1931. He served four years in the Air Force. Glenn worked in the Division of Research Grants at NIH for 37 years. He is survived by his wife, Gayra Berger-Maynard; two step-sons, Howard Stafford Berger, III and Eric Matthew Berger; three grandchildren, Jacob Maynard, Jordan Maynard and Jacqueline (Maynard) Bickers and one great-granddaughter, Savannah Jo Bickers. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Jackie Murphy and son, Glenn Russell Maynard, Jr. A private service will be held at Money and King Funeral Home of Vienna, VA. Interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery. Share a memory with the family at

Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon