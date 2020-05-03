

Glenn Russell Maynard



Beloved husband, Glenn Russell Maynard of Centreville, VA, died on April 28, 2020. He passed due to complications of pneumonia. Glenn was born in Delbarton, WV on January 17, 1931. He served four years in the Air Force. Glenn worked in the Division of Research Grants at NIH for 37 years. He is survived by his wife, Gayra Berger-Maynard; two step-sons, Howard Stafford Berger, III and Eric Matthew Berger; three grandchildren, Jacob Maynard, Jordan Maynard and Jacqueline (Maynard) Bickers and one great-granddaughter, Savannah Jo Bickers. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Jackie Murphy and son, Glenn Russell Maynard, Jr. A private service will be held at Money and King Funeral Home of Vienna, VA. Interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery. Share a memory with the family at