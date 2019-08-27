

Glenn L. Muck



On August 24, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Born in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. Beloved husband of the late Roberta J. Muck. Loving father of Glenn Muck Jr., Judy Jordan, Debra Smilack, Amy Marcus, James Muck and Tamara Bradshaw. Mr. Muck is also survived by his nine grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Muck served in The United States Coast Guard during WW II and was employed with the U.S. Federal Government for 39 years. He was an avid sports fan and golfer.

Friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 West Montgomery Avenue, Rockville, MD on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850. Please sign family guestbook at