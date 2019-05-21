Glenn F. Sylvia (Age 63)
Of Sterling, VA passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019 after a long illness. Glenn is survived by his wife of 23 years Lisa (nee Rollison); daughter Elizabeth; three brothers and two sisters, and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins. Glenn retired after 35 years with Pepsi Bottling Group and is a proud veteran of the US Army
with six years of service. The family will receive friends on May 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. E-mail condolences may be made at