The Washington Post

GLENN SYLVIA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLENN SYLVIA.
Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Glenn F. Sylvia (Age 63)  

Of Sterling, VA passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019 after a long illness. Glenn is survived by his wife of 23 years Lisa (nee Rollison); daughter Elizabeth; three brothers and two sisters, and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins. Glenn retired after 35 years with Pepsi Bottling Group and is a proud veteran of the US Army with six years of service. The family will receive friends on May 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. E-mail condolences may be made at

Published in The Washington Post on May 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.