A native Washingtonian, beloved by family and friends, passed away on April 25, 2019. He is survived by two daughters, Lashell and Jessica, three sisters, Florence, Laura and Celeste.
He was predeceased by his beloved Pamela, brother, Reginald Jr. and his parents, the late Reginald and Lorraine Washington.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Burial Mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2210 Callaway Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD. 20748. Arrangements made by Bacon WH Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2019
