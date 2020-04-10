

GLENN ALEXANDER WEST



Glenn Alexander West departed this life after an extended illness on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Georgetown University Hospital. He was born on February 2, 1959, in Washington, D.C., to the late Leroy and Ruth Ann West. Glenn received his education in Washington, D.C. and attended the University of the District of Columbia. He worked for the D.C. government as an Information Technology expert until he retired. Glenn had a great sense of humor and a deep love for his family and friends. He had a giant heart and willingly helped others whenever possible. One notable example of his giving spirit was the many years he volunteered at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Glenn was well loved and will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his loving sister, Lisa White and is survived by his wife, Deborah, his son, Nelson Johnson, five siblings: Aubrey, Kevin (Vivian), Leroy Jr. (Nina), Monica (Steven) and Brian. He also leaves behind one uncle, Howard Jenkins, three aunts: Mary Nabors, Virginia Garrett (Houston), and Evelyn Rainey, six nieces, one nephew, four great-nephews, one great-niece, a lifelong friend, Dwayne Boone and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will be privately held.