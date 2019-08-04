GLENN DANIEL WHITEMAN
On August 1, 2019, Glenn Daniel Whiteman, beloved husband of Anna Carroll Whiteman; devoted father of Louis (Maura), Elizabeth (Shogo Sasaki) and Kristin (Casey Austin); dear brother of Lynne Rasch and Helen Charbonnet. Also survived by two grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City on Monday, 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Tuesday, 10 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the St. Alphonsus Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lazarus Caucus, PO Box 21274, Catonsville, MD 21228. Online donations may be made at