The Washington Post

GLENN WHITEMAN (1932 - 2019)
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD
21043
(410)-465-2848
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church
10800 Old Court Rd.
Woodstock, MD
GLENN DANIEL WHITEMAN  

On August 1, 2019, Glenn Daniel Whiteman, beloved husband of Anna Carroll Whiteman; devoted father of Louis (Maura), Elizabeth (Shogo Sasaki) and Kristin (Casey Austin); dear brother of Lynne Rasch and Helen Charbonnet. Also survived by two grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City on Monday, 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Tuesday, 10 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the St. Alphonsus Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lazarus Caucus, PO Box 21274, Catonsville, MD 21228. Online donations may be made at

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 4, 2019
bullet World War II
