

GLENO ROOSEVELT WATERS

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Gleno Roosevelt Waters passed away at Med Star Washington Hospital Center. He was the beloved husband of Berthena. A loving father of Anne Strong and Glendia Wallace; father-in-law to their husbands Reginald Strong and Jeffery Wallace. A grandfather of three, and a great grandfather to three. He also leaves to cherish two brothers, two sisters, four sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. He will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services private. Professional services entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home and Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.



