1/1
GLENO ROOSEVELT WATERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GLENO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GLENO ROOSEVELT WATERS  
On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Gleno Roosevelt Waters passed away at Med Star Washington Hospital Center. He was the beloved husband of Berthena. A loving father of Anne Strong and Glendia Wallace; father-in-law to their husbands Reginald Strong and Jeffery Wallace. A grandfather of three, and a great grandfather to three. He also leaves to cherish two brothers, two sisters, four sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. He will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services private. Professional services entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home and Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Lincoln Cemetery
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
3018645090
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved