Gloran Paulette Neal
(Age 76)
Of Landover Maryland, Southern Prince George County Maryland transitioned from time to eternity on Monday morning June 17, 2019. She was born January 17, 1943, in Mechanicsville, Maryland, Saint Mary's County, Maryland to the late Paul Lawrence and Frances Marie Yorkshire. Survived by her son, John F. Neal (Lolita); daughter, Gwen Neal; grandchildren; Deondre Anderson, Dominic and Sophia Neal, goddaughter, Leonice Stewart, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 28, from 11 a.m. until time of service, 12 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7415 Buchanan St. Landover Hills, MD. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.