GLORIA D. ADAMS (Age 93)
On Friday, April 12, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Michael A. Adams; mother of Michael J. Adams and the late Stephen D. Adams; mother-in-law of Pamela Adams and Patricia Adams; grandmother of Rebecca Adams, Stephen Adams (Stephanie) and Samatha Bascetta (Michael). Also survived by 3 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, Tuesday, April 23, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to , 7500 Greenway Center Drive, Suite 300, Greenbelt, MD 20770