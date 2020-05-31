GLORIA ADAMS
GLORIA ELIZA ADAMS  
On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Gloria Eliza Adams of Alexandria, VA entered into eternal rest. She was the devoted mother of Ruby M. Warren of Fayetteville, NC, Betty A. Littlejohn (Rufus) of Alexandria, VA, Marjorie L. Pratt of Upper Marlboro, MD and Aleta V. Allen (Guy) of Woodbridge, VA. A private memorial service will be held at Crocker Funeral Home, Suffolk, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
May 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Gloria Adams. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N.Persaud
Neighbor
