GLORIA ADAMS
1927 - 2020
GLORIA ELIZA ADAMS  
On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Gloria Eliza Adams of Alexandria, VA entered into eternal rest. She was the devoted mother of Ruby M. Warren of Fayetteville, NC, Betty A. Littlejohn (Rufus) of Alexandria, VA, Marjorie L. Pratt of Upper Marlboro, MD and Aleta V. Allen (Guy) of Woodbridge, VA. A private memorial service will be held at Crocker Funeral Home, Suffolk, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
CROCKER FUNERAL HOME - Suffolk
JUN
1
Viewing
11:00 AM
CROCKER FUNERAL HOME - Suffolk
JUN
1
Service
12:00 PM
CROCKER FUNERAL HOME - Suffolk
Funeral services provided by
CROCKER FUNERAL HOME - Suffolk
900 East Washington Street
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-7443
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Gloria Adams. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N.Persaud
Neighbor
May 30, 2020
R. I. P. Ms. Gloria. You were very special to me along with your loving family. Your family is my family.
Jihad Pasha
Friend
May 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Scott family from CT
Melinda Scott
Family
May 29, 2020
Shirley Singer
Friend
May 29, 2020
Rest well Aunt Gloria. We love you and appreciate all you have been to our family.
Tammara (Tammy) Scott
Family
May 28, 2020
Dear Family of Mrs. Gloria E. Adams, On behalf of Auxiliary to VFW Post 7757, Largo-Kettering, Maryland, please know we send our heart felt condolences. Sylvia Preston, Auxiliary Chaplain
Sylvia Preston
May 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Kim and Glynn Dexter
Friend
May 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Wilbert Warren
Friend
May 26, 2020
May 26, 2020
I was so fortunate to have known you rest in peace God bless
Sylvia Sebron
Coworker
