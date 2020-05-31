Or Copy this URL to Share



GLORIA ELIZA ADAMS

On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Gloria Eliza Adams of Alexandria, VA entered into eternal rest. She was the devoted mother of Ruby M. Warren of Fayetteville, NC, Betty A. Littlejohn (Rufus) of Alexandria, VA, Marjorie L. Pratt of Upper Marlboro, MD and Aleta V. Allen (Guy) of Woodbridge, VA. A private memorial service will be held at Crocker Funeral Home, Suffolk, VA.



