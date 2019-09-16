GLORIA BERKE KORNSPAN
On Friday, September 13, 2019, GLORIA BERKE KORNSPAN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Ralph H. Kornspan. Devoted mother of Rochelle M. and Jeffrey I. Kornspan. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Immediately after the interment, the family will be receiving relatives and friends at the home of Fran and Stan Kensky. Shiva will be observed Tuesday through Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the home of Jeffrey Kornspan, with minyans each evening at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.