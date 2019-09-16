The Washington Post

GLORIA BERKE KORNSPAN

Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
Adelphi, MD
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
home of Jeffrey Kornspan
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
home of Jeffrey Kornspan
Visitation
Following Services
home of Fran and Stan Kensky
Shiva
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
home of Jeffrey Kornspan
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
home of Jeffrey Kornspan
Shiva
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
home of Jeffrey Kornspan
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
home of Jeffrey Kornspan
Notice
GLORIA BERKE KORNSPAN  

On Friday, September 13, 2019, GLORIA BERKE KORNSPAN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Ralph H. Kornspan. Devoted mother of Rochelle M. and Jeffrey I. Kornspan. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Immediately after the interment, the family will be receiving relatives and friends at the home of Fran and Stan Kensky. Shiva will be observed Tuesday through Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the home of Jeffrey Kornspan, with minyans each evening at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 16, 2019
