GLORIA GRANFIELD BODINE
August 28, 1924~July 18, 2019
Gloria Bodine, formerly of Springfield VA, passed away in Springfield, Oregon at age 94. From 1963 until 1984 she and her husband Bob lived in Fairfax County Virginia. Gloria was born in Pittsfield, Mass., studied at the University of Minnesota
, and lived with husband Robert (Bob) all over the country before settling with their four children in Northern Virginia. Gloria worked for almost 20 years as the guidance secretary at the newly-opened West Springfield High School, where she was a student and faculty favorite. Gloria always had a smile and kind word for everyone. Her husband and sister Jane Palmer predeceased her; she is survived by children Nall, John, Betsy and Anne, their spouses, children and grandchildren, as well as her sister Mary Gallant and brother John Granfield. A memorial service will be held in Arlington, VA in early October 2019. Contact the family for details. To view her extended obituary or to post a photo or memory visit: