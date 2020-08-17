

Gloria Elizabeth Cloteykine (neé Nelson)

Daughter of the late Harold Stratton Nelson Sr. and Pauline Gloria Nelson was born on February 28, 1950 in Washington, DC. She departed this life on Friday, July 31, 2020 at her home. Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter, Markia Nelson. Gloria is survived by her son, Paul Maurice Nelson, grandchildren; Dasean Jelonten Nelson, Asia Imani Mkai, Paul Maurice Nelson, Jr. and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Tuesday, August 18, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment is private.



