1/
Gloria Cloteykine
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gloria Elizabeth Cloteykine (neé Nelson)
Daughter of the late Harold Stratton Nelson Sr. and Pauline Gloria Nelson was born on February 28, 1950 in Washington, DC. She departed this life on Friday, July 31, 2020 at her home. Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter, Markia Nelson. Gloria is survived by her son, Paul Maurice Nelson, grandchildren; Dasean Jelonten Nelson, Asia Imani Mkai, Paul Maurice Nelson, Jr. and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Tuesday, August 18, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment is private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Memorial service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved