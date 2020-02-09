

GLORIA K. COBB



Gloria K Cobb, formerly of Arlington, Virginia, passed away January 4, 2020 at the age of 95. She was a resident of Arlington for over 50 years before moving to Blacksburg, Virginia in 2011 to be closer to her son and his wife, Richard and Jean Cobb. Her last job was at the law firm of Baker and Hostetler, where she was a switchboard operator for 18 years, retiring at 70. Her children are her son Richard Cobb and daughter Karen M Cobb, who pre-deceased her. She was a gracious lady to all who knew her. No public services are being held.