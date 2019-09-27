The Washington Post

GLORIA CROWDER (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLORIA CROWDER.
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1810 Shepherd St, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1810 Shepherd St, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Gloria Carroll Crowder  

Began her journey on April 26, 1930 in Baltimore, Maryland to parents George and Goldie Carroll. Her journey ended September 17, 2017. She leaves to mourn the loss of their loved one, daughters, Janice Watts and Deborah Courtney (James); daughter-in-law, Betty Crowder (Oscar III, deceased); siblings, Irving Carroll, Dandridge Crump and Wanda Crump; brother-In-Law, James Crowder (Jacqueline); five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services, today at First Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1810 Shepherd St, NW, Washington, DC, Visitation 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Internment: Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.