Gloria Carroll Crowder
Began her journey on April 26, 1930 in Baltimore, Maryland to parents George and Goldie Carroll. Her journey ended September 17, 2017. She leaves to mourn the loss of their loved one, daughters, Janice Watts and Deborah Courtney (James); daughter-in-law, Betty Crowder (Oscar III, deceased); siblings, Irving Carroll, Dandridge Crump and Wanda Crump; brother-In-Law, James Crowder (Jacqueline); five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services, today at First Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1810 Shepherd St, NW, Washington, DC, Visitation 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Internment: Cedar Hill Cemetery.