GLORIA DEYO
GLORIA W. DEYO  
September 20, 1930 - November 16, 2020  We will miss the bright, beautiful smile and friendly conversations of Gloria W. Deyo. Gloria was born in Washington, DC on September 20, 1930 to Hollis Spriggs West Deadwyler and James Rudolf West. She entered into eternal life on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Tanya V. Deyo (Samuel Gray) of Wayne, PA.; the beloved grandmother of Cameron Deyo Gray of Wayne, PA; and the beloved sister of James Milton West, Sr., William Rudolph West (who preceded her in death), and Linda Arthurene Deadwyler. She is survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Gloria received a B.S. degree from Hampton University in 1953, and a Master of Education from Bowie State University in 1973. She was an educator in the Prince George's County Public School System her entire career (teacher; guidance counselor; vice principal; principal; and child care specialist). She was an active member of The People's Community Baptist Church of Silver Spring, MD, and the Potomac Valley Section of the National Council of Negro Women. Service details are not yet available.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2020.
