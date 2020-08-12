

Gloria A. Doby

On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Gloria Doby passed away after a long valiant fight with cancer at the age of 81. Gloria was born on June 3, 1939 to Mary Cathleen McCallum and John McNair Jr. in Robeson County, North Carolina. Gloria married the love of her life, Donald L. Doby, December 18, 1965, and remained married for 53 years before Donald preceded her in death in 2019. Gloria leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy daughters, Donna Doby Stringer (Eric) and Stephanie Doby; her granddaughter, Nyoko Stringer; grandson, Bryson Stringer; dear cousins, Henry McCallum (Carolyn), Michael McCallum, and Luria Foster; stepmother, Anna McNair, two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, and a host of loving family and friends. Gloria spent many years sharing her love for music as a teacher in Jacksonville, NC an Activities Director with Magnolia Gardens Nursing Home, music teacher for Prince George's County, and District of Columbia Public School Systems. Even in retirement, Gloria continued to make music for residents at various nursing homes as an instructor through the Sage Seniors Education Program for Prince George's County Community College. Gloria was a devoted member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and spent many years singing in the choir, playing piano, and supporting her husband as a Deacons wife. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Briscoe Tonic Funeral Home in Waldorf, MD, Visitation is at 11 a.m., Services to follow at 12 Noon.



