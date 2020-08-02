GLORIA EDWARDS

Gloria Jean Edwards
Of Bowie, MD. Peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was the loving mother of Jacqueline Pearsall, Derrick Garner and Shirlene Numan. She is survived by a loving companion of many years, Raymond Motley. She leaves six grandchildren, one great-grandson, a beloved sister and best friend, Betty Green, brother, Albert Green, and daughter-in-law, Caroline Garner. Homegoing services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, viewing 9 a.m. service 10:30 a.m. at Evangel Cathedral, 13901 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Capitol Mortuary.