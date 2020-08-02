GLORIA EDWARDS

Of Bowie, MD. Peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was the loving mother of Jacqueline Pearsall, Derrick Garner and Shirlene Numan. She is survived by a loving companion of many years, Raymond Motley. She leaves six grandchildren, one great-grandson, a beloved sister and best friend, Betty Green, brother, Albert Green, and daughter-in-law, Caroline Garner. Homegoing services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, viewing 9 a.m. service 10:30 a.m. at Evangel Cathedral, 13901 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Capitol Mortuary.