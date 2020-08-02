1/1
GLORIA EDWARDS
Gloria Jean Edwards  
Of Bowie, MD. Peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was the loving mother of Jacqueline Pearsall, Derrick Garner and Shirlene Numan. She is survived by a loving companion of many years, Raymond Motley. She leaves six grandchildren, one great-grandson, a beloved sister and best friend, Betty Green, brother, Albert Green, and daughter-in-law, Caroline Garner. Homegoing services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, viewing 9 a.m. service 10:30 a.m. at Evangel Cathedral, 13901 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Capitol Mortuary.


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Viewing
09:00 AM
Evangel Cathedral
AUG
5
Service
10:30 AM
Evangel Cathedral
