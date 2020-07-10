1/
Gloria Fitzhugh
1946 - 2020
GLORIA G. FITZHUGH  
On Sunday July 5, 2020, the beloved wife of 52 years to Donald B. Fitzhugh, Jr.; devoted mother of Donald W. and his wife Kathleen Fitzhugh; siblings, Suzanne Levine, Charles L. "Punky" Gill Jr., and the late Harry J. and Robin Gill; and one grandson, Hayden P. Fitzhugh. Gloria devoted her life to nursing and was a registered nurse for over 43 years. All services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Rd., Ste. D., Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be made at:KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
