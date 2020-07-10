GLORIA G. FITZHUGH
On Sunday July 5, 2020, the beloved wife of 52 years to Donald B. Fitzhugh, Jr.; devoted mother of Donald W. and his wife Kathleen Fitzhugh; siblings, Suzanne Levine, Charles L. "Punky" Gill Jr., and the late Harry J. and Robin Gill; and one grandson, Hayden P. Fitzhugh. Gloria devoted her life to nursing and was a registered nurse for over 43 years. All services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 1850 York Rd., Ste. D., Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be made at:KalasFuneralHomes.com