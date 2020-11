Or Copy this URL to Share

Share GLORIA's life story with friends and family

Share GLORIA's life story with friends and family



GLORIA GOODWIN

On Monday, November 2, 2020. Survived by her lifetime companion, Rick French, daughter, Renee Goodwin (Andre Whitfield), grandkids, Dejanae, Andre and her Sis-Cuz Barbara Diggs. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10 a.m., Pope Funeral Home, 2617 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store