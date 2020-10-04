1/1
GLORIA HARLEY
Gloria Rosetta Harley  
Departed this life on September 25, 2020 in Aquasco, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence E. Harley, Sr; loving Mother of Lawrence Jr. (Rochelle), Dwayne (Audrey), Tracey, and Alandra (Brian); loving grandmother of Lawrence III, Chanel, Dwayne Jr., Amaya and Tori. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on October 5, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Adam's Funeral Home in Aquasco, Maryland. She will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Maryland. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.a. 20605 Aquasco Rd. Aquasco, MD 20608.www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD 20608
(301) 888-1211
