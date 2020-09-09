1/1
GLORIA HOLMES
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GLORIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gloria F. Holmes  
Gloria F. Holmes was born Gloria Swanson Ford on February 22, 1923 to Pinkney Ford and Roxie Ann Rhodes Ford in Oakwood, TX. She passed away on August 31, 2020.  Ms. Holmes completed her course work from Mary Allen Junior College in Crockett, TX in 1942. She was conferred a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics in 1944 from Tillotson College in Austin, TX. She attended Howard University and earned a masters degree in mathematics from American University. She had a 42-year career with the Government of the United States of American. Her tenure was highlighted by her work as a mathematician, statistician and computer programmer of mainframe computers for the National Bureau of Standards and the Social Security Administration a division of the Department of Health and Human Services.  She has been an active member of the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha since her initiation in March 1943 at Tillotson College in Austin, TX. While in Washington, DC, she was an active member of Xi Omega Chapter. She was celebrated for her 75-year Diamond service with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at the 68th AKA International Conference in Houston, TX in 2018.  She joined the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Washington, DC. on Easter Sunday, March 1946. She relocated to an assisted-living apartment in Oak Park, IL, to be near her family in January 2012.  Ms. Holmes was preceded in death by her former husband George B. Holmes, her parents Mr. Pinkney Ford and Ms. Roxie Ann Rhodes Ford and her sister Espinola Thomas. She is survived by her son, George B. Holmes, Jr., M.D., her adored daughter-in-law, Ann Yvette Koontz and her adored and loving granddaughters, Anisa Holmes and Corianne Holmes.  Graveside burial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 12, at the Lone Star Baptist Church & Cemetery, 110 F County Road 280, Oakwood, TX 75855.  Visitation will be on Friday September 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McCoy Funeral Home at 501 W. Oak Street, Palestine, TX 75801.  In lieu of flowers can donations be made to Howard University.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McCoy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lone Star Baptist Church & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home
501 W Oak St.
Palestine, TX 75801
903-729-5212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved