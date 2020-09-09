

Gloria F. Holmes

Gloria F. Holmes was born Gloria Swanson Ford on February 22, 1923 to Pinkney Ford and Roxie Ann Rhodes Ford in Oakwood, TX. She passed away on August 31, 2020. Ms. Holmes completed her course work from Mary Allen Junior College in Crockett, TX in 1942. She was conferred a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics in 1944 from Tillotson College in Austin, TX. She attended Howard University and earned a masters degree in mathematics from American University. She had a 42-year career with the Government of the United States of American. Her tenure was highlighted by her work as a mathematician, statistician and computer programmer of mainframe computers for the National Bureau of Standards and the Social Security Administration a division of the Department of Health and Human Services. She has been an active member of the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha since her initiation in March 1943 at Tillotson College in Austin, TX. While in Washington, DC, she was an active member of Xi Omega Chapter. She was celebrated for her 75-year Diamond service with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at the 68th AKA International Conference in Houston, TX in 2018. She joined the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Washington, DC. on Easter Sunday, March 1946. She relocated to an assisted-living apartment in Oak Park, IL, to be near her family in January 2012. Ms. Holmes was preceded in death by her former husband George B. Holmes, her parents Mr. Pinkney Ford and Ms. Roxie Ann Rhodes Ford and her sister Espinola Thomas. She is survived by her son, George B. Holmes, Jr., M.D., her adored daughter-in-law, Ann Yvette Koontz and her adored and loving granddaughters, Anisa Holmes and Corianne Holmes. Graveside burial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 12, at the Lone Star Baptist Church & Cemetery, 110 F County Road 280, Oakwood, TX 75855. Visitation will be on Friday September 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McCoy Funeral Home at 501 W. Oak Street, Palestine, TX 75801. In lieu of flowers can donations be made to Howard University.



