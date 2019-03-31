Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLORIA IGLESIAS.



GLORIA M. IGLESIAS



Gloria M. Iglesias, 89, was born on June 18, 1929, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, and passed away peacefully at home in Hyattsville, MD, on March 23, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Jerry Rodriguez; her son and daughter, Irving and Darlene; her grandsons, Michael and Jonathan; and many loving family and friends.

A church service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 91 Ludlow St., Yonkers, NY.

"Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer." (Psalms 19:14)