GLORIA JEAN BROWN JACKSON
On Sunday, March 17, 2019, Gloria went home to be with the Lord. She is survived by her loving children, Steven L. Brown, Sr., Dawne Jackson Chandler and Vaughn Jackson; siblings, William Wade Brown and LaCountess Dorsey; grandchildren, Steven L., Jr., Terrance, Calvin and Nile Brown and Dominique and DeAndre Vernon; Alex and Lauryn Jackson; a nephew, Kenneth Brown; former husband, Harrison G. Jackson and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Thursday, March 28 from 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m., at St. Stephens Baptist Church, 5757 Temple Hill Rd., Temple Hills, MD. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.