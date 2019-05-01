Gloria Jean Johnson
On Monday February 25, 2019 Gloria Jean Johnson of Washington, DC, passed. Beloved wife for 48 years to Carl W. Johnson (deceased). Survived by devoted daughter, Terry E. Scott-Mitchell; sons Aubrey Randolph Scott and Kenneth W. Johnson. Loving step-mother of Nathan and Cheryl Johnson; sister of Sylvia Tucker (deceased) and Sheila Turner; grandmother of Brandon, Justin and Nicholas Scott, and Michael Johnson; great-grandmother of Mikai Johnson; godmother of Kathy Anderson, niece and nephews Karen and Derrick Tucker, Theodore Washington and Daren Turner. Memorial service and repass to follow at Queen's Chapel United Methodist Church, 7410 Old Muirkirk Rd., Beltsville, MD 20705 Friday, MAY 3, 2019, 11 a.m.