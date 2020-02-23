

Gloria Evangeline Mills Johnson (Age 76)



Transitioned to Glory on Tuesday February 18, 2020 while being treated at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Gloria was a devoted and loving wife to Lawrence M. Johnson until his passing in 2008. She was also the beloved Mother to one son, Clifton J. Porter II (Deborah) and is survived by him, a sister, Blanche Carroll and brother, Franklin Mills. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Chanel (Sam) Floyd, Christian Porter and Clifton "Jo-Jo" Porter. Gloria was a graduate of Dunbar High School in 1960 and an Honors graduate of Howard University in 1964. She was humble, kind, generous, loving and full of class. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, for services honoring her memory at Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD at 10 a.m. for a viewing and 11 a.m. for service. All friends are welcome to come and celebrate this exceptional woman. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Judes Research Hospital in her name.