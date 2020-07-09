GLORIA JOHNSON

Or Copy this URL to Share



GLORIA JEAN JOHNSON

Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She is survived by her stepson, Marcus Johnson; five grandchildren, Broadus Johnson, Willie Johnson, Ebony Johnson, Ashley Johnson and Cherelle Johnson; niece, Lisa Holland and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Johnson may be view at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Saturday, July 11 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Heritage Memorial Cemetery.



