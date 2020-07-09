1/1
GLORIA JOHNSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GLORIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GLORIA JEAN JOHNSON  
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She is survived by her stepson, Marcus Johnson; five grandchildren, Broadus Johnson, Willie Johnson, Ebony Johnson, Ashley Johnson and Cherelle Johnson; niece, Lisa Holland and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Johnson may be view at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Saturday, July 11 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Heritage Memorial Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved