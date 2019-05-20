

GLORIA L. BENNETT



Of Richmond, VA, died May 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Bennett and is survived by her nephews and nieces, Michael J. Copeland, Andrew E. Copeland, Janet E. Copeland, Julie C. Copeland and Robert J. Austin. Mrs. Bennett lived most of her life in the Washington, DC suburbs. Reared in Laurel, Maryland, she had a long career working for the US Government. In the 1950's, she moved to Northern Virginia and joined the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) where she worked until her retirement in 1981. She was married to Kenneth L. Bennett for more than 35 years. Her family will gather privately for her burial at Quantico National Cemetery. Bliley's - Central in Richmond is handling arrangements.