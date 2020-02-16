

Gloria Lauterbach



Wife, Mother, Friend, Gloria "Nikki" Lauterbach, of Alexandria, VA, 93, died January 1, 2020 at the Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. She is survived by her son, Sterling William Lauterbach. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Colonel (Retired) John W Lauterbach, Jr., her son, Stephen John Lauterbach and her daughter, Kimberly Ann Lauterbach.

Nikki was born April 21, 1926, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She graduated from a private high school and attended the University of Pennsylvania. As a girl, she enjoyed sports and time on the New Jersey shore. She married John in 1947 and served proudly as an Army Wife for more than 25 years while he was posted in Europe, Asia, and multiple locations in the United States. She served on many military and veteran service organizations, most notably as an Arlington Lady, ensuring that no service member is buried alone at Arlington National Cemetery. She leaves behind a legacy of service and friendship.

There will be a viewing held at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 South Washington Street, Alexandria, Virginia on February 18, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Burial will be at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make charitable donations to the Fisher House Foundation on Nikki's behalf.