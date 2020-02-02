The Washington Post

GLORIA LESTER

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Mark A.M.E. Church
5427 Indian Head Highway
Oxon Hill, MD
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Mark A.M.E. Church
5427 Indian Head Highway
Oxon Hill, DC
Gloria Jean MURRAY Lester  

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 27, 2020. Left to celebrate her life and cherish her memory are her husband, Charles Lester; her two daughters, Angela Motley (Keith) of Stoughton, MA and Stephanie Simmonds (Dale) of Spotsylvania, VA; two brothers, Henry Murray of Houston, TX and Arthur Murray of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren, Keith Allyn Motley (Marie), Kayla Motley, Jordan Motley, Terresa Baksh (Kemal), Nile Simmonds, Ian Simmonds; four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jeannette Lester Williams and Barbara Lester Parker; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mrs. Lester will lie in state at Saint Mark A.M.E. Church, 5427 Indian Head Highway, Oxon Hill, MD on Friday, February 7 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 2, 2020
