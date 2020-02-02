Gloria Jean MURRAY Lester
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 27, 2020. Left to celebrate her life and cherish her memory are her husband, Charles Lester; her two daughters, Angela Motley (Keith) of Stoughton, MA and Stephanie Simmonds (Dale) of Spotsylvania, VA; two brothers, Henry Murray of Houston, TX and Arthur Murray of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren, Keith Allyn Motley (Marie), Kayla Motley, Jordan Motley, Terresa Baksh (Kemal), Nile Simmonds, Ian Simmonds; four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jeannette Lester Williams and Barbara Lester Parker; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mrs. Lester will lie in state at Saint Mark A.M.E. Church, 5427 Indian Head Highway, Oxon Hill, MD on Friday, February 7 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.