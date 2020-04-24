

Gloria M. Litz



Of Severna Park, Maryland died April 18, 2020. Gloria lived in Silver Spring, MD for a few years but was born 1926 in Washington, DC and was a resident for 75 years. In 1946 after graduating from the Academy of Notre Dame and its two-year post graduate business school, she gained employment at the American Federation of Labor as a stenographer, later moved up to private secretary to one of President George Meany's Assistants. She retired from the AFL-CIO in 1982 at age 55 all the while earning her B.A. Degree at the University of Maryland in 1978. After retirement she completed a two year course in theology and scripture at Trinity College in 1986. Gloria was predeceased by her brother, Francis Litz (Jeanette). Survivors include her sister Margaret Ruppert (David) FL; brother, Thomas Litz (Kelly) CA and 12 much loved nieces and nephews. Gloria loved her family, loved living in Washington, DC and kept in touch with her life-long friends. She donated her body to science. Interment at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Washington, DC.