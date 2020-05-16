The Washington Post

GLORIA LUBIN

Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
On Thursday, May 14, 2020, GLORIA IRENE LUBIN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Myer Lubin. Dear daughter of the late Abraham and Rebecca "Babe" Jaffe Goldwater. Devoted mother of Cheryl (Howard) Udoff and Brian (Melanie) Lubin. Loving grandmother of Eric (Jennifer), Marc (Marisa) and Jason (Danielle) Udoff and Russell Lubin. Cherished great-grandmother of Olivia Udoff. She was predeceased by her brothers, Donald and Leonard Goldwater. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and shiva are private. Memorial contributions may be made to B'nai Shalom of Olney, Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on May 16, 2020
