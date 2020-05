Gloria Marie Brown-Hobbs

July 28, 1957 - May 3, 2020



She is survived by her husband, Tyrone Hobbs; one daughter, Briona Brown-Modlin (Timothy Modlin) and one son, James Hobbs; two sisters, Teresa Washington and Brenda Brown Beamus; one granddaughter, Laila Hobbs; and a host of other family and friends.

Services will be held at Pope Funeral Home, Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD.