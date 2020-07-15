gloria mcCawley  

Gloria passed away in her own home, surrounded by loved ones, on July 7, 2020, after a long life of love, friendship and service to others.Born in Washington, DC on May 22, 1923 to Mary (Welsh) and Louis Frederick Klein, she grew up in Washington and Philadelphia. She was educated at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, Pennsylvania, Manhattanville, and New York City, graduating in 1945 with a B.A. in sociology. During WWII she was a nursing aide in the Nursing Auxiliary. After graduation, Gloria worked as a case manager and Director of Admissions at the Institute of Living, a private psychiatric hospital in Hartford, CT. In 1958, she married Dr. Austin McCawley. A loving and dedicated wife and mother, she found time to serve the community as a worker for Community Chest, a longtime board member of Catholic Charities, President of the Institute Auxiliary, and a member of groups of volunteers who helped start Children's Clinic at the Institution and the Gengras Center for Children at St. Joseph College, Hartford.Her favorite song was Danny Boy, which she sang in a beautiful soprano. Survivors are her husband, Austin McCawley; her daughter, Tessa; her son-in-law, Juan Pablo Giraldo, and her granddaughter, Olivia. A funeral mass will be offered on Friday, July 17, 2020, 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Rd., Manassas, VA.Please sign the guestbook at: