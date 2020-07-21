1/1
GLORIA MILLER
1925 - 2020
With deep sadness we announce the passing of Gloria Smith Miller on July 20, 2020. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Sandy Spring, Maryland. Born on March 15, 1925, she was in her 95th year. Gloria was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, and friend to many, and will be missed by all who knew her. Gloria was a proud and active Washingtonian. She was married for almost 60 years to prominent DC dentist Dr. Philip Miller, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Violet David, and her son, Martin Miller. Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her daughters and sons-in-law Wendy and Rodney Hertz, Joan and Marc Silvers, Nancy and Gary Rau, and daughter-in-law Myra Miller. Gloria adored her growing family which includes 11 grandchildren, their spouses, 12 great-grandchildren, and one more expected this year. Her family has scheduled a small graveside funeral at King David Memorial Gardens for Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. This event will be outdoors, face masks must be worn, and social distancing will be practiced. Due to the current pandemic, the family will not be receiving visitors in person after the service. Those interested in joining the family virtually can emailhajjar.mel@gmail.com for details. Donations are encouraged in lieu of flowers to benefit either The Michael J. Fox Foundation, or to The Brooke Grove Foundation that provided such great care in her final days. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 21, 2020.
