MISNER GLORIA TAYLOR MISNER On February 19, 2019 Gloria Taylor Misner of McLean, VA passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side. Gloria was born in Clifton Forge, VA on October 18, 1933 to William J. Taylor and Vera M. Donovan. She was proud to call Clifton Forge and Ronceverte, WV home. Gloria attended James Madison University and went on to finish with an English degree from the University of Virginia. It is at UVA where she met her husband, Donald H. Misner. Gloria taught 10th grade English until she started a family. She continued to give back to the community, teaching for over thirty years as a volunteer in the International Studies group at McLean Baptist Church - Gloria was a mentor to many and teacher to all. Gloria was an avid reader and was always interested in discussing literature and books of all kinds. She was a member of the same book club for over 50 years. She was also active in assisting Don is his successful career as an Architect/Developer. Gloria and Don were instrumental in the founding and growth of the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and later, The Misner Foundation for Spinal Cord Injury Research, Inc. Gloria was well known and admired for her loyalty, grace and undying love for family and those she held close. Her unyielding determination, unwavering focus and true grit were recognizable attributes of hers. Gloria is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Donald Misner (May 18, 2017) and is survived by her daughter, June Misner of Edwards, CO and McLean, VA; her son, Keith Misner of Annapolis, MD; her daughter-in-law, Gretchen Misner, and three grandsons, Maxfield, Blake and Gavin. Visitation will be held Friday, March 1st from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 West Maple Ave., Vienna, VA. A memorial service to honor Gloria will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 10:30 a.m. at McLean Baptist Church, 1367 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Misner Foundation for Spinal Cord Injury Research, Inc. at:

171 Maple Avenue W

Vienna , VA 22180

