Gloria Jones Morris
Made her heavenly transition on December 14, 2019 from complications of a stroke. She was predeceased by her parents, Eva and Octave Jones and her husband, Walter Matthews Morris. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Diane Wendy Morris and Barbara Morris Hunt, granddaughters, Aja Christine Hunt and Jasmine Hunt Robinson (Edward) and great-grandchildren, Roland Michael Dorsey, Eden Leigh Robinson, and Noel Imani Robinson and many extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at 19th St. Baptist Church, 4606 16th St. N.W., Washington, DC 20011.