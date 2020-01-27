The Washington Post

GLORIA ISABELLE PEARLMAN  

On January 26, 2020, Gloria Isabelle Pearlman passed away at age 82. Beloved wife of George Pearlman; loving mother of Alan (Robin) Pearlman, Vickie (Michael) Torchin, and Pam (Robert) Friedman; cherished grandmother of Ryan (Danielle) Pearlman, Jenny (Jon) Matejov, Allison and Joely Friedman. Gloria was predeceased by her parents Honey and Norman Shapiro. Funeral service will be held at the Inter-Faith Chapel of Leisure World, Silver Spring, MD on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment following at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, Virginia. Shiva will be held at 3200 N. Leisure World Boulevard, Vantage Point East Community Room, immediately following the interment. Services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday shiva will be held at 3724 Birchmere Court, Owings Mills, MD, beginning at 3 p.m. Services will be held at 7 p.m. Contributions can be made to Montgomery County Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral School, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 27, 2020
