GLORIA PENDLETON
GLORIA BELL PENDLETON  
Gloria Bell Pendleton of Silver Spring, Maryland entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on May 28, 2020, after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Calvin Pendleton, Sr.; mother of Mark A. Pendleton (Jacqueline). She is also survived by three sisters Helen Bell-Pender, Yvonne Bell-Fowlkes and Lindora V. Bell; and a host of other relatives and many friends in Christ.  Gloria, 92 years old, was born on December 30, 1927 in Washington, DC, graduated from Dunbar High School, Washington, DC, a graduate of The George Washington University, and Howard University School of Divinity, Washington, DC. Please send any donations in memory of Gloria to Dunbar High School in Washington, DC. or The George Washington University. Gloria donated her body to The George Washington University Medical School to further medical research and development. No memorial will be held at this time.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
