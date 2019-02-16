Gloria Helena Robinson
On February 12, 2019, Gloria Helena Robinson, beloved wife of Octivious Robinson went home to be with the Lord. Gloria left behind three children, Octivious, Terrena, and Suzette, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, four siblings, Joseph, Shirley, Jonita, and Constance, and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members, love ones and friends. Gloria was born and raised in the Georgetown, section of Washington, DC. Services to be held on Wednesday, February 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ - Latter Day Saints, Warrenton, VA.