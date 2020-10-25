1/1
GLORIA SCOTT
GLORIA TERESA SCOTT  
Gloria Teresa Scott of Accokeek, MD, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Danielle Scott; sons, Phillip (Caroline) and Durrell (Cherrita) Scott; sisters, Madeline Burke, Elizabeth Butler (David) and Denise Birdsong; brothers, Milton (Anne) and David Newman; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, 8908 Old Branch Ave., Clinton, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.www.stricklandfuneralservices.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
