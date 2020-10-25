GLORIA SCOTT

Gloria Teresa Scott of Accokeek, MD, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Danielle Scott; sons, Phillip (Caroline) and Durrell (Cherrita) Scott; sisters, Madeline Burke, Elizabeth Butler (David) and Denise Birdsong; brothers, Milton (Anne) and David Newman; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, 8908 Old Branch Ave., Clinton, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.