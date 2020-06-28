GLORIA SHORTER

GLORIA E. SHORTER (Age 86)
Suddenly on Friday, June 19, 2020. Loving mother of David Shorter, Sr.; devoted grandmother to D'Andre, Tasha, Nichole, David II, Demarius, Gloria, and Krystal. Also survived by sister's Francis Smith, Jackie Baylor-Jones, and Donna Baylor, 16 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Visitation on Tuesday, June 30 at 1:30 p.m. followed by service at 2:30 p.m. at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike Forestville, MD 20747. Private Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.