GLORIA SHORTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GLORIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GLORIA E. SHORTER (Age 86)  
Suddenly on Friday, June 19, 2020. Loving mother of David Shorter, Sr.; devoted grandmother to D'Andre, Tasha, Nichole, David II, Demarius, Gloria, and Krystal. Also survived by sister's Francis Smith, Jackie Baylor-Jones, and Donna Baylor, 16 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Visitation on Tuesday, June 30 at 1:30 p.m. followed by service at 2:30 p.m. at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike Forestville, MD 20747. Private Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
01:30 PM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Service
02:30 PM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
(301) 568-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved