GLORIA SIMMONS

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
1200 Mercantile Ln.
Largo, MD
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
1200 Mercantile Ln.
Largo, MD
Notice
GLORIA J. SIMMONS  
(Age 93)  

Of Largo, MD, ascended up to the right hand of the Father in the early morning on July 9, 2019, where now she is at everlasting life and peace. Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and relative and friend to many others. Viewing will be held at 10 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16 at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1200 Mercantile Ln., Largo, MD. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
