GLORIA J. SIMMONS
(Age 93)
Of Largo, MD, ascended up to the right hand of the Father in the early morning on July 9, 2019, where now she is at everlasting life and peace. Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and relative and friend to many others. Viewing will be held at 10 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16 at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1200 Mercantile Ln., Largo, MD. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.