Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLORIA SLONENA. View Sign Service Information C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel 27 North Vine Street Mount Carmel , PA 17851 (570)-339-4110 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM The Church of the Holy Angels 855 Scott St. Kulpmont , PA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM The Church of the Holy Angels 855 Scott St. Kulpmont , PA View Map Send Flowers Notice



Gloria Stellar Slonena

On September 13, 2019, passed peacefully at home in Alexandria, VA. Born in Kulpmont, PA on March 23, 1928 to Jennie (Neimo) and Louis J. Stellar, she is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years, Raymond R. Slonena, Sr. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and dearest friend to many. Gloria grew up the tenth of twelve children in the anthracite coal mining region, attended St. Mary's Grade School, and graduated Kulpmont High. She worked in manufacturing and inventory at Kanmac clothing factory until moving to Virginia in 1953. She excelled as a clerk at the Washington U.S. Navy Annex and Supply Depot where she met her husband. While raising her family she worked tirelessly as a volunteer for numerous organizations at church and schools. She was an antiques business owner, played bridge and enjoyed travel adventures. Her creative talents in garden club and jewelry making were a joy but cooking, especially for large gatherings, was her passion that she eagerly shared. Gloria's caretaking nature and caring focus for those in need were always her paramount concern. Gloria is survived by her four children, David L. Slonena (Josephine), Susan S. Stagnone (Joseph), Raymond R. Slonena, Jr. (Zuzanna Siwy), James R. Slonena; granddaughters, Elizabeth E. Slonena and Zofia G. Slonena; her youngest sister, Rose Marie Herget and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by four sisters, Anna Altomire, Genevieve Stellar, Teresa Giorgini, and Elaine Stellar; and six brothers, Joseph, Salvatore, William, Edward, Raymond, and Bernard Stellar. The Slonena family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at The Church of the Holy Angels, Kulpmont, PA 17834. Internment following at St. Casimir's Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date at Good Shephard Catholic Church, Alexandria, VA, where Gloria was blessed to be in a community of faith since the founding in 1965. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support group homes for adults with intellectual disability at Chimes Virginia, Inc., 3951 Pender Drive, Suite 120, Fairfax, VA 22030 or Marian Homes, Inc., P.O. Box 7003, Fairfax Station, VA 22039. On September 13, 2019, passed peacefully at home in Alexandria, VA. Born in Kulpmont, PA on March 23, 1928 to Jennie (Neimo) and Louis J. Stellar, she is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years, Raymond R. Slonena, Sr. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and dearest friend to many. Gloria grew up the tenth of twelve children in the anthracite coal mining region, attended St. Mary's Grade School, and graduated Kulpmont High. She worked in manufacturing and inventory at Kanmac clothing factory until moving to Virginia in 1953. She excelled as a clerk at the Washington U.S. Navy Annex and Supply Depot where she met her husband. While raising her family she worked tirelessly as a volunteer for numerous organizations at church and schools. She was an antiques business owner, played bridge and enjoyed travel adventures. Her creative talents in garden club and jewelry making were a joy but cooking, especially for large gatherings, was her passion that she eagerly shared. Gloria's caretaking nature and caring focus for those in need were always her paramount concern. Gloria is survived by her four children, David L. Slonena (Josephine), Susan S. Stagnone (Joseph), Raymond R. Slonena, Jr. (Zuzanna Siwy), James R. Slonena; granddaughters, Elizabeth E. Slonena and Zofia G. Slonena; her youngest sister, Rose Marie Herget and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by four sisters, Anna Altomire, Genevieve Stellar, Teresa Giorgini, and Elaine Stellar; and six brothers, Joseph, Salvatore, William, Edward, Raymond, and Bernard Stellar. The Slonena family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at The Church of the Holy Angels, Kulpmont, PA 17834. Internment following at St. Casimir's Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date at Good Shephard Catholic Church, Alexandria, VA, where Gloria was blessed to be in a community of faith since the founding in 1965. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support group homes for adults with intellectual disability at Chimes Virginia, Inc., 3951 Pender Drive, Suite 120, Fairfax, VA 22030 or Marian Homes, Inc., P.O. Box 7003, Fairfax Station, VA 22039. www.marianhomes.org

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close