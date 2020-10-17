1/
Gloria Sowizral
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gloria Louise Sowizral  (Age 87)  
Of Manchester, NJ passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Casey House. Beloved wife of the late John Walter Sowizral. Loving mother of Judith Reidy (James), and Brenda Zygmund (Gregory). Caring sister of Dianne Carne (Edward). Devoted grandmother of Katherine Kerrane (Michael), Sean Reidy, Jacqueline Zygmund (Matthew Hoehn), Brooke Clayton (Michael), and Allyson Taylor (Edward). Dearing great grandmother of Avery Zygmund, Ellis Clayton and Gavin Taylor. A memorial service will be held next summer 2021 at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery. Full obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be expressed at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved