Gloria Sowizral

Of Manchester, NJ passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Casey House. Beloved wife of the late John Walter Sowizral. Loving mother of Judith Reidy (James), and Brenda Zygmund (Gregory). Caring sister of Dianne Carne (Edward). Devoted grandmother of Katherine Kerrane (Michael), Sean Reidy, Jacqueline Zygmund (Matthew Hoehn), Brooke Clayton (Michael), and Allyson Taylor (Edward). Dearing great grandmother of Avery Zygmund, Ellis Clayton and Gavin Taylor. A memorial service will be held next summer 2021 at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery. Full obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be expressed at: