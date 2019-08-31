The Washington Post

GLORIA TEMPCHIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLORIA TEMPCHIN.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Shiva
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
home of Rick Tempchin and Judy Licht
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:30 PM
home of Rick Tempchin and Judy Licht
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

GLORIA TEMPCHIN  

On Thursday, August 29, 2019, Gloria (Hurowitz) Tempchin of Silver Spring, MD, loving mother of Rick (Judy Licht) Tempchin, Lisa (Steve) Rados, and Ron (Sherri) Tempchin; devoted sister of Elaine Snider and the late Naomi Selbst; adoring grandmother to her nine grandchildren, Marlene, Jacob, and Adam Tempchin; Thomas, Matthew, and Michael Rados; and Emily, Jack, and Max Tempchin; cherished aunt and great-aunt; and a treasure to all who knew her best and loved her most. Shiva will be observed at the home of Rick Tempchin and Judy Licht on Monday, September 2 from 4 to 7 p.m., with a memorial service at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Washington Womenade at http://www.washingtonwomenade.org/

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon