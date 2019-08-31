GLORIA TEMPCHIN
On Thursday, August 29, 2019, Gloria (Hurowitz) Tempchin of Silver Spring, MD, loving mother of Rick (Judy Licht) Tempchin, Lisa (Steve) Rados, and Ron (Sherri) Tempchin; devoted sister of Elaine Snider and the late Naomi Selbst; adoring grandmother to her nine grandchildren, Marlene, Jacob, and Adam Tempchin; Thomas, Matthew, and Michael Rados; and Emily, Jack, and Max Tempchin; cherished aunt and great-aunt; and a treasure to all who knew her best and loved her most. Shiva will be observed at the home of Rick Tempchin and Judy Licht on Monday, September 2 from 4 to 7 p.m., with a memorial service at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Washington Womenade at http://www.washingtonwomenade.org
