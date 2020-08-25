Our loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in her Washington, DC home. Gloria was born on June 8, 1939 to Robert and Rosie Hooper in Columbus, GA. She was the beloved mother of two daughters, Deborah Taylor and Toni Vincent Barnes. In addition to her daughters she leaves to mourn her passing, three grandchildren, Bryan Lewis, Robert Warren and Rosa Warren; son-in-law, Richard Barnes; sister and brother, Diana Akers and Larry Hooper; and a host of nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. Gloria is predeceased by her mother and father; as well as her sister, Shirley Nolan-Sharpe and brother, Robert Hooper. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at POPE FUNERAL HOME, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Services will be held virtually due to Covid-19.