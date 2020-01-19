

GLORIA K. WEISSMAN (Age 90)



Of Potomac, Md formerly of Cheltenham, PA passed away on December 31, 2019. In death, she joins her parents, William and Fanny Kaufman and is survived by her son, Lee Weissman, her daughter, Rande Joiner, and her granddaughter, Sara Weissman. She devoted the better part of her career as Financial Officer for a prominent Philadelphia law firm, but poured her energies into studying and teaching art, particularly sculpture to a broad range of students. Throughout her life, her own sculpture, designs, jewelry and crafts inspired others. Traveling the world in her later years with her daughter and son-in-law, Robert Honig, she discovered people and customs, making friends at every turn. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on February 2 from 12 to 5 p.m. at 8804 Hidden Hill Lane in Potomac, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Montgomery County Humane Society.